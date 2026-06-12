EQS-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2026
Address: https://elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2026
Address: https://elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports
13.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|10999 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2345506 13.06.2026 CET/CEST
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