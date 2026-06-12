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EQS-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

13.06.26 10:46 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

13.06.2026 / 10:46 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2026
Address: https://elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2026
Address: https://elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports

13.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2345506  13.06.2026 CET/CEST

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