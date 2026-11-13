EQS-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



13.11.2026 / 14:06 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 19, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 19, 2026

Address:

elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 19, 2026Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 19, 2026Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports

13.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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