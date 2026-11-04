EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG (D): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2026
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2026
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports
04.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|LEI Code:
|391200WHND7OZEFNNL77
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428412 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
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