DAX 26.349 +1,9%ESt50 6.266 +2,0%MSCI World 4.850 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 10,30 -1,4%Nas 25.372 +0,8%Bitcoin 69.476 +0,3%Euro 1,1267 +0,7%Öl 101,1 -2,4%Gold 4.043 +2,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG (D): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Fabasoft AG
15.45 EUR -0.35 EUR -2.22 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG (D): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2026
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2026
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports

04.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
LEI Code: 391200WHND7OZEFNNL77

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2428412  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Fabasoft Aktie News

Werbung

Fabasoft Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fabasoft nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
21.07.09 Fabasoft aggressives Abgreiflimit bei 1,80 Euro Performaxx-Anlegerbrief
09.04.09 Fabasoft halten (Update) Focus Money
09.04.09 Fabasoft halten Korrektur aktiencheck.de
09.04.09 Fabasoft halten Der Aktionär
26.06.08 Fabasoft ein wahres Schnäppchen Focus Money

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.