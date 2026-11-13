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EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report

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EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report

13.11.2026 / 07:06 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monatsbericht_2026_2027.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monthsreport_2026_2027.pdf

13.11.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
LEI Code: 391200WHND7OZEFNNL77

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
 
End of News EQS News Service
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2434184  13.11.2026 CET/CEST

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