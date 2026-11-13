EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
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EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Werbung
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monatsbericht_2026_2027.pdf
Language: English
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monthsreport_2026_2027.pdf
13.11.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|LEI Code:
|391200WHND7OZEFNNL77
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2434184 13.11.2026 CET/CEST
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