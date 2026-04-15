EQS-AFR: FamiCord AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FamiCord AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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FamiCord AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.famicord.com/de/financial-report/2025-de/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.famicord.com/de/financial-report/2025-de/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.famicord.com/financial-report/2025/
23.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FamiCord AG
|Perlickstr. 5
|04103 Leipzig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.famicord.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2313918 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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