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EQS-AFR: FamiCord AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.26 13:33 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FamiCord AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FamiCord AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.2026 / 13:33 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FamiCord AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.famicord.com/de/financial-report/2025-de/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.famicord.com/de/financial-report/2025-de/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.famicord.com/financial-report/2025/

23.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FamiCord AG
Perlickstr. 5
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.famicord.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2313918  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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