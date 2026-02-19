DAX24.402 +1,7%Est505.870 +1,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,60 +1,9%Nas25.326 +1,0%Bitcoin69.255 +0,3%Euro1,1734 +0,3%Öl108,3 -1,9%Gold4.667 +2,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 NEL ASA A0B733 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Commerzbank CBK100 Allianz 840400 Palantir A2QA4J Intel 855681
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX stärker erwartet -- Chinas Börsen im Plus -- Neue Rekorde in Südkorea -- HENOLDT: Milliarden-Orderbuch sprengt Analysten-Erwartungen -- AMD, Lucid, Strategy, Super Micro im Fokus
Top News
RATIONAL-Aktie höher: Mehr Gewinn als erwartet - Marge aber unter Druck RATIONAL-Aktie höher: Mehr Gewinn als erwartet - Marge aber unter Druck
Mit kollektiver Intelligenz den Weltaktienmarkt schlagen Mit kollektiver Intelligenz den Weltaktienmarkt schlagen
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.05.26 08:00 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
First Sensor AG
54,00 EUR -1,00 EUR -1,82%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html

06.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2314184  06.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu First Sensor AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu First Sensor AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
11.12.2012First Sensor buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
11.09.2012First Sensor buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
11.04.2011Silicon Sensor International kaufenPerformaxx Research GmbH
08.04.2011Silicon Sensor International kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
02.12.2010Silicon Sensor International kaufenPerformaxx Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.12.2012First Sensor buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
11.09.2012First Sensor buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
11.04.2011Silicon Sensor International kaufenPerformaxx Research GmbH
08.04.2011Silicon Sensor International kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
02.12.2010Silicon Sensor International kaufenPerformaxx Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.08.2010Silicon Sensor International haltenSES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
08.03.2010Silicon Sensor haltenGSC Research GmbH
10.12.2009Silicon Sensor halten GSC Research GmbH
30.11.2009Silicon Sensor haltenSES Research GmbH
23.10.2009Silicon Sensor DowngradeGSC Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
17.12.2009Silicon Sensor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
21.10.2009Silicon Sensor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
28.08.2009Silicon Sensor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
24.08.2009Silicon Sensor sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
13.06.2005Silicon Sensor verkaufenEuro am Sonntag

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für First Sensor AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen