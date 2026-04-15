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EQS-AFR: Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.04.26 09:12 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Formycon AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.04.2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Formycon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/investoren/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/investoren/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/

16.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.formycon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2309468  16.04.2026 CET/CEST

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