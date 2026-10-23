EQS-AFR: Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Formycon AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Formycon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
23.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|LEI Code:
|39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2420678 23.10.2026 CET/CEST
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