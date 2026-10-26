DAX 25.374 +0,8%ESt50 6.093 +0,4%MSCI World 4.875 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto 10,64 -1,1%Nas 25.955 -0,2%Bitcoin 71.619 +0,6%Euro 1,1207 -0,0%Öl 114,4 -2,0%Gold 4.016 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-AFR: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
FORTEC Elektronik AG
10.80 EUR -0.45 EUR -4.00 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/Investor-Relations/Berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/en/Investor-Relations/Reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/Investor-Relations/Berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/en/Investor-Relations/Reports/

26.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Internet: www.fortecag.de
LEI Code: 529900NG5C03XEKUA646

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2421772  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle FORTEC Elektronik Aktie News

Werbung

FORTEC Elektronik Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für FORTEC Elektronik nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
28.08.08 FORTEC Elektronik nur mit Limit ordern Focus Money
24.09.07 FORTEC günstige Kaufgelegenheit Euro am Sonntag
15.03.07 FORTEC kaufenswert ExtraChancen
28.02.07 FORTEC Kursziel 20 Euro Der Aktionär
22.02.07 FORTEC kaufenswert ExtraChancen

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.