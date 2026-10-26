EQS-AFR: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/Investor-Relations/Berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/en/Investor-Relations/Reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/Investor-Relations/Berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/en/Investor-Relations/Reports/
26.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
|Augsburger Str. 2b
|82110 Germering
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fortecag.de
|LEI Code:
|529900NG5C03XEKUA646
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2421772 26.10.2026 CET/CEST
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