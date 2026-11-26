EQS-AFR: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2027:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2027
Address: https://www.fresenius.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2027
Address: https://www.fresenius.com/financial-reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2027
Address: https://www.fresenius.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2027
Address: https://www.fresenius.com/financial-reports-and-presentations
26.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fresenius.com
|LEI Code:
|XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2442916 26.11.2026 CET/CEST
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