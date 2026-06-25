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EQS-AFR: Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.06.26 09:29 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.06.2026 / 09:29 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 29, 2026
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/investoren/investoren-und-analysten/publikationen/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 29, 2026
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 29, 2026
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/investoren/investoren-und-analysten/publikationen/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 29, 2026
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports

29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2351194  29.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
19.05.2026Gerresheimer HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
28.04.2026Gerresheimer UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.03.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
24.02.2026Gerresheimer SellUBS AG
16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.02.2026Gerresheimer OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.02.2026Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.01.2026Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
23.12.2025Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.2025Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.05.2026Gerresheimer HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.02.2026Gerresheimer NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
28.04.2026Gerresheimer UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.03.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
24.02.2026Gerresheimer SellUBS AG
12.02.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
11.02.2026Gerresheimer VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gerresheimer AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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