EQS-AFR: Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2026
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/investoren/investoren-und-analysten/publikationen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2026
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports
24.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|LEI Code:
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2440934 24.11.2026 CET/CEST
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