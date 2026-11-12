EQS-AFR: GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: grenke AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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grenke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2027
Address: https://www.grenke.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2027
Address: https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2027
Address: https://www.grenke.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2027
Address: https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
12.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|grenke AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|LEI Code:
|529900BHRYZ464GFD289
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433446 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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