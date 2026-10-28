EQS-AFR: HELIOS SOLAR AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELIOS SOLAR AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HELIOS SOLAR AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.10.2026 / 19:28 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 30, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 30, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 30, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 30, 2026

Address:

HELIOS SOLAR AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 30, 2026Address: https://heliossolarag.com/investor-relations#finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 30, 2026Address: https://heliossolarag.com/investor-relations#finanzberichte Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 30, 2026Address: https://heliossolarag.com/investor-relations#finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 30, 2026Address: https://heliossolarag.com/investor-relations#finanzberichte

28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News