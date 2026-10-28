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EQS-AFR: HELIOS SOLAR AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELIOS SOLAR AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HELIOS SOLAR AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.10.2026 / 19:28 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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HELIOS SOLAR AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2026
Address: https://heliossolarag.com/investor-relations#finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2026
Address: https://heliossolarag.com/investor-relations#finanzberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2026
Address: https://heliossolarag.com/investor-relations#finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2026
Address: https://heliossolarag.com/investor-relations#finanzberichte

28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HELIOS SOLAR AG
Marienplatz 2
80331 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.heliossolarag.com
LEI Code: 894500Q0LUCCFE8R5J14

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2424150  28.10.2026 CET/CEST

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