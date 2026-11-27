EQS-AFR: HELIOS SOLAR AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELIOS SOLAR AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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HELIOS SOLAR AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 29, 2027
Address: https://heliossolarag.com/investor-relations#finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 29, 2027
Address: https://heliossolarag.com/investor-relations#finanzberichte
27.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELIOS SOLAR AG
|Marienplatz 2
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heliossolarag.com
|LEI Code:
|894500Q0LUCCFE8R5J14
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2443594 27.11.2026 CET/CEST
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