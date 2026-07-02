EQS-AFR: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



07.07.2026 / 13:01 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026

Address:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 30, 2026Address: https://www.hella.com/de/Investor-Relations/Publikationen-266/?presstype=qr Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 30, 2026Address: https://www.hella.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications-266/?presstype=qr

07.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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