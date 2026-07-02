DAX 25.675 -0,6%ESt50 6.369 -0,5%MSCI World 4.865 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 8,28 -1,5%Nas 26.121 +1,1%Bitcoin 55.217 -1,3%Euro 1,1439 -0,0%Öl 72,7 +1,0%Gold 4.147 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-AFR: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
71.80 EUR -0.90 EUR -1.24 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.07.2026 / 13:01 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://www.hella.com/de/Investor-Relations/Publikationen-266/?presstype=qr

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://www.hella.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications-266/?presstype=qr

07.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Internet: www.hella.de/ir

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2361774  07.07.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle HELLA Aktie News

Werbung

HELLA Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für HELLA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.07.26 HELLA GmbHCo Hold Deutsche Bank AG
25.02.26 HELLA GmbHCo Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.01.26 HELLA GmbHCo Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10.11.25 HELLA GmbHCo Hold Deutsche Bank AG
02.10.25 HELLA GmbHCo Hold Deutsche Bank AG