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EQS-AFR: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

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HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.10.2026 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2026
Address: https://www.hella.com/de/Investor-Relations/Publikationen-266/?presstype=qr

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2026
Address: https://www.hella.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications-266/?presstype=qr

28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Internet: www.hella.de/ir
LEI Code: 529900PLX4ADJFWIY024

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2424106  28.10.2026 CET/CEST

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