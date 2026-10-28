EQS-AFR: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2026
Address: https://www.hella.com/de/Investor-Relations/Publikationen-266/?presstype=qr
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2026
Address: https://www.hella.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications-266/?presstype=qr
28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rixbecker Str. 75
|59552 Lippstadt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hella.de/ir
|LEI Code:
|529900PLX4ADJFWIY024
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424106 28.10.2026 CET/CEST
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