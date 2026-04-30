EQS-AFR: HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



26.05.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026

Address:

Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 28, 2026Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 28, 2026Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm

26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News