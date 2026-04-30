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EQS-AFR: HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

26.05.26 14:05 Uhr

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

26.05.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm

26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Internet: www.hlcom.ch

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333646  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Highlight Communications AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Highlight Communications AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
19.11.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
17.08.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
30.05.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
14.05.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
03.04.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.11.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
17.08.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
30.05.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
14.05.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
03.04.2012Highlight Communications buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.02.2012Highlight Communications haltenFrankfurter Börsenbriefe
11.12.2008Constantin Film dabeibleiben könnte sich lohnenFocus Money
26.07.2006Highlight Communications Trendwechsel abwartenDer Aktionär
01.12.2005Highlight Comm. Stopp 4,80 EURFocus Money
26.08.2005Highlight Communications holdBerenberg Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Highlight Communications AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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