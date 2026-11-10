EQS-AFR: Highlight Communications AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Werbung
Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm
10.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|LEI Code:
|39120070M14NLE1CDR38
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2431996 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Highlight Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Highlight Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen