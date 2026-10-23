EQS-AFR: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 25, 2027
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 25, 2027
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 21, 2027
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 21, 2027
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/
23.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Hornbachstraße 11
|76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
|Germany
|LEI Code:
|529900EGQZ79V21LBL44
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2421284 23.10.2026 CET/CEST
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