DAX 25.181 -0,8%ESt50 6.049 -0,6%MSCI World 4.895 -1,2%Top 10 Crypto 10,84 +0,8%Nas 26.009 -2,6%Bitcoin 72.786 +0,5%Euro 1,1196 -0,2%Öl 114,6 +1,3%Gold 4.030 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-AFR: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
HORNBACH Holding
87.00 EUR 0.20 EUR 0.23 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.10.2026 / 12:23 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 25, 2027
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 25, 2027
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 21, 2027
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 21, 2027
Address: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

23.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
Germany
LEI Code: 529900EGQZ79V21LBL44

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2421284  23.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle HORNBACH Aktie News

Werbung

HORNBACH Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für HORNBACH nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
02.10.26 HORNBACH Halten DZ BANK
02.10.26 HORNBACH Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.09.26 HORNBACH Halten DZ BANK
09.09.26 HORNBACH Add Baader Bank
09.09.26 HORNBACH Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.