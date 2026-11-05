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EQS-AFR: Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.11.2026 / 10:43 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Hypoport SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2026
Address: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2026
Address: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/

05.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de
LEI Code: 391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2429136  05.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.