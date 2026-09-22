EQS-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.09.2026 / 16:01 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2026

Address:

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 30, 2026Address: https://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/

22.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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