EQS-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2026
Address: https://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/
22.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
|Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infas-holding.de
|LEI Code:
|894500H144ZW4YW6FJ39
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2403386 22.09.2026 CET/CEST
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