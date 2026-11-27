EQS-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2026
Address: https://www.infineon.com/de/about/investor/reports-presentations/annual-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2026
Address: https://www.infineon.com/de/about/investor/reports-presentations/annual-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2026
Address: https://www.infineon.com/en/about/investor/reports-presentations/annual-reports
27.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|LEI Code:
|TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2443116 27.11.2026 CET/CEST
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