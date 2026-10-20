EQS-AFR: IONOS Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: IONOS Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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IONOS Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzergebnisse.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/financial-results.html
20.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|LEI Code:
|391200NQNTF0AP2MP438
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2419084 20.10.2026 CET/CEST
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