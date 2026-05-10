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EQS-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.05.26 14:25 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.05.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2027
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2027
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/financial-publications/index.html

11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2325234  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu K+S AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu K+S AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
09:16K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:41K+S UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
22.04.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
22.04.2026K+S UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.12.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
12.11.2025K+S BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.11.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
10.09.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
12.08.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
09:16K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.04.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
25.03.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.01.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:41K+S UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
22.04.2026K+S UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
20.04.2026K+S SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
31.03.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für K+S AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen