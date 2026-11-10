EQS-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



10.11.2026 / 11:31 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2027

Address:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 09, 2027Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikationen/index.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 09, 2027Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikationen/index.html

10.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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