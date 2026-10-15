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EQS-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

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KION GROUP AG
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.10.2026 / 09:33 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investoren/Events-Publikationen/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investors/Events-Publications/Publications/

15.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
LEI Code: 5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2416452  15.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle KION GROUP Aktie News

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KION GROUP Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KION GROUP nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
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08:01 KION GROUP Outperform Bernstein Research
14.10.26 KION GROUP Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.10.26 KION GROUP Buy UBS AG
07.10.26 KION GROUP Buy Warburg Research
05.10.26 KION GROUP Outperform Bernstein Research

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