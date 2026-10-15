EQS-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



15.10.2026 / 09:33 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026

Address:

KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 29, 2026Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investoren/Events-Publikationen/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 29, 2026Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investors/Events-Publications/Publications/

15.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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