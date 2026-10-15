EQS-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investoren/Events-Publikationen/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investors/Events-Publications/Publications/
15.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|LEI Code:
|5299005KY91C4C6U9H17
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2416452 15.10.2026 CET/CEST
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