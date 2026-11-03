EQS-AFR: Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2026
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2026
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/
03.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|LEI Code:
|391200V57NOSGK8UVW09
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2427194 03.11.2026 CET/CEST
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