EQS-AFR: Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KRONES Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Krones Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2026
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q3_2026_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2026
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q3_2026_e.pdf
30.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones Aktiengesellschaft
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
|LEI Code:
|529900NY2GSZWWUBW049
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2425418 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
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