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EQS-AFR: Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KRONES Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30.10.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Krones Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2026
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q3_2026_d.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2026
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q3_2026_e.pdf

30.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Krones Aktiengesellschaft
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com
LEI Code: 529900NY2GSZWWUBW049

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2425418  30.10.2026 CET/CEST

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