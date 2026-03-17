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EQS-AFR: LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.04.26 16:25 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LIBERO football finance AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.04.2026 / 16:25 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LIBERO football finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://libero-football-finance.com/de/investors/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://libero-football-finance.com/de/investors/

16.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LIBERO football finance AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.libero-football-finance.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310004  16.04.2026 CET/CEST

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