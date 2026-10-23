EQS-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2026
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2026
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports
23.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Logwin AG
|an de Längten 5
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.logwin-logistics.com
|LEI Code:
|529900XUC6PXMN6ABU42
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2421614 23.10.2026 CET/CEST
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