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EQS-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.10.2026 / 23:22 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2026
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2026
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports

23.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com
LEI Code: 529900XUC6PXMN6ABU42

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2421614  23.10.2026 CET/CEST

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