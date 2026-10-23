EQS-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



23.10.2026 / 23:22 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 28, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 28, 2026

Address:

Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 28, 2026Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 28, 2026Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports

23.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News