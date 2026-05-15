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EQS-AFR: MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

23.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
LEI Code: 391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2368418  23.07.2026 CET/CEST

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