EQS-AFR: MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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MEDICLIN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 03, 2027
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 03, 2027
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2027
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2027
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
05.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MEDICLIN AG
|Okenstraße 27
|77652 Offenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mediclin.de
|LEI Code:
|5299007ZHUSGAJRMWH73
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2429428 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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