EQS-AFR: MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2026/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2026/
05.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|LEI Code:
|529900M25NF9TALIWQ20
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2429108 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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