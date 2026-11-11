EQS-AFR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MTU Aero Engines AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



11.11.2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2027

Address:

MTU Aero Engines AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 23, 2027Address: https://www.mtu.de/de/investoren/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 23, 2027Address: https://www.mtu.de/investors/publications-events/financial-reports/

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