EQS-AFR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MTU Aero Engines AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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MTU Aero Engines AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2027
Address: https://www.mtu.de/de/investoren/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2027
Address: https://www.mtu.de/investors/publications-events/financial-reports/
11.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|LEI Code:
|529900807L67JY81RD65
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2432686 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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