EQS-AFR: Nagarro SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nagarro SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Nagarro SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/de/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/de/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications
27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Baierbrunner Straße 15
|81379 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2315886 27.04.2026 CET/CEST
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