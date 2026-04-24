DAX24.207 +0,3%Est505.889 +0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,9400 -0,7%Nas24.837 +1,6%Bitcoin66.140 -1,6%Euro1,1749 +0,3%Öl107,3 +1,4%Gold4.698 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Infineon 623100 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Amazon 906866 Siemens 723610 Allianz 840400 Intel 855681 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX höher -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Aktien von SK hynix und TSMC brechen Rekorde -- NEL, Cavendish, Rüstungsaktien, E.ON, Allianz, Nordex, Tesla, VW, Commerzbank, Infineon, AMD & Co. im Fokus
Top News
Angriff auf Aktien von Tesla und Porsche: BYD setzt auf China Auto Show neue Maßstäbe - Chance zum Einstieg? Angriff auf Aktien von Tesla und Porsche: BYD setzt auf China Auto Show neue Maßstäbe - Chance zum Einstieg?
Ausblick: Visa gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt Ausblick: Visa gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-AFR: Nagarro SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.26 14:59 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Nagarro SE
44,28 EUR -0,78 EUR -1,73%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nagarro SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nagarro SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2026 / 14:59 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nagarro SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/de/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/de/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications

27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2315886  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Nagarro SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Nagarro SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
25.03.2026Nagarro SE BuyWarburg Research
24.03.2026Nagarro SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.2025Nagarro SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
17.11.2025Nagarro SE BuyWarburg Research
14.11.2025Nagarro SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.03.2026Nagarro SE BuyWarburg Research
24.03.2026Nagarro SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.2025Nagarro SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
17.11.2025Nagarro SE BuyWarburg Research
14.11.2025Nagarro SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.01.2022Nagarro SE HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
15.11.2021Nagarro SE HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
12.11.2021Nagarro SE HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
08.10.2021Nagarro SE HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
21.09.2021Nagarro SE HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nagarro SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen