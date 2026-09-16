EQS-AFR: Nexum Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nexum Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Nexum Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.09.2026 / 18:25 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 23, 2026

Address:

Nexum Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 23, 2026Address: https://www.nexum-group.de/de/financial-reports

16.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News