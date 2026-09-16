EQS-AFR: Nexum Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nexum Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Werbung
Nexum Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 23, 2026
Address: https://www.nexum-group.de/de/financial-reports
16.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nexum Group AG
|Ludwigstraße 9
|80539 München
|Germany
|LEI Code:
|5299003LVPXHGHTWP936
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2400446 16.09.2026 CET/CEST
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