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EQS-AFR: NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.11.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/de/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports

02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com
LEI Code: 5299000LM9HC76W5XD46

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2422566  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.