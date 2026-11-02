EQS-AFR: NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



02.11.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2027

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 03, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 03, 2027

Address:

NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 05, 2027Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/de/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 05, 2027Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 03, 2027Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/de/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 03, 2027Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports

02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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