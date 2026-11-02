EQS-AFR: NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2027
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/de/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2027
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2027
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/de/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2027
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/global/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-reports
02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|LEI Code:
|5299000LM9HC76W5XD46
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2422568 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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