DAX24.684 -0,2%Est505.963 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,9200 -0,2%Nas26.270 +1,5%Bitcoin66.824 +0,3%Euro1,1596 -0,2%Öl106,4 +1,2%Gold4.517 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 RENK RENK73 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Bank 514000 Lufthansa 823212 Microsoft 870747 Amazon 906866 Intel 855681 Micron Technology 869020 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach NVIDIA-Rekordzahlen: DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Bund plant Einstieg bei KNDS -- SpaceX mit Milliardenverlust -- Rheinmetall, Softbank, RWE, TKMS im Fokus
Top News
AT&S-Aktie unter Druck: Leiterplattenhersteller streicht erneut Dividende und will bis zu 500 Millionen Euro holen AT&S-Aktie unter Druck: Leiterplattenhersteller streicht erneut Dividende und will bis zu 500 Millionen Euro holen
United-Internet-Aktie tiefer: Konzernmarke GMX verzeichnet Kundenzuwachs wegen Datenschutz-Sorgen United-Internet-Aktie tiefer: Konzernmarke GMX verzeichnet Kundenzuwachs wegen Datenschutz-Sorgen
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.05.26 09:00 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Novem Gruppe
2,58 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 25, 2026
Address: https://ir.novem.com/de/reports-presentations

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 25, 2026
Address: https://ir.novem.com/reports-presentations

21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

2321438  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Novem Gruppe

DatumMeistgelesen