EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



21.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 25, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 25, 2026

Address:

Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: June 25, 2026Address: https://ir.novem.com/de/reports-presentations Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: June 25, 2026Address: https://ir.novem.com/reports-presentations

21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News