EQS-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.novem.com/de/reports-presentations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.novem.com/reports-presentations
05.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
|LEI Code:
|222100KIY63U7PV8N251
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428382 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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