EQS-AFR: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.04.2026 / 18:21 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 08, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 08, 2026

Address:

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: June 08, 2026Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: June 08, 2026Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/en/reports-and-releases/financial-reports/annual-reports

28.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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