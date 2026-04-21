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EQS-AFR: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.04.26 18:21 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.04.2026 / 18:21 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 08, 2026
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 08, 2026
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/en/reports-and-releases/financial-reports/annual-reports

28.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bösendamm 11
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Internet: www.paragon.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

2317112  28.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

DatumRatingAnalyst
06.12.2012paragon buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
04.12.2012paragon kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
04.09.2012paragon buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
29.08.2012paragon kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
11.06.2012paragon kaufenDer Aktionär
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.12.2012paragon buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
04.12.2012paragon kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
04.09.2012paragon buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
29.08.2012paragon kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
11.06.2012paragon kaufenDer Aktionär
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.05.2007paragon holdneue märkte
21.11.2006paragon DowngradeAC Research
10.11.2006paragon investiert bleibenExtraChancen
29.08.2006paragon dabeibleibenExtraChancen
11.08.2006paragon investiert bleibenExtraChancen
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.10.2009paragon verkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
14.11.2006paragon sellneue märkte
01.03.2005paragon: SellMerck Finck & Co

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