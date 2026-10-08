EQS-AFR: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2027
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2027
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/en/reports-and-releases/financial-reports/interim-reports
08.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Bösendamm 11
|33129 Delbrück
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.paragon.ag
|LEI Code:
|5299003KK8544RT71R38
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2412516 08.10.2026 CET/CEST
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