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EQS-AFR: PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PATRIZIA SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PATRIZIA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.10.2026 / 09:25 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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PATRIZIA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2027
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2027
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2027
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2027
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/annual-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/de/news-publikationen/quartalsergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://ir.patrizia.ag/en/news-publications/quarterly-results

19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 20
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
LEI Code: 5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2417870  19.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle PATRIZIA Aktie News

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PATRIZIA Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PATRIZIA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
21.09.26 PATRIZIA SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.08.26 PATRIZIA SE Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.08.26 PATRIZIA SE Kaufen DZ BANK
11.08.26 PATRIZIA SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.08.26 PATRIZIA SE Buy Warburg Research

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