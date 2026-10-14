EQS-AFR: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pentixapharm Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Pentixapharm Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports
14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pentixapharm Holding AG
|Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.pentixapharm.com/
|LEI Code:
|3912005VBOVXNDXEQZ36
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2415640 14.10.2026 CET/CEST
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