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EQS-AFR: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

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Pentixapharm Holding AG Unitary
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pentixapharm Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

14.10.2026 / 10:26 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Pentixapharm Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports

14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/
LEI Code: 3912005VBOVXNDXEQZ36

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2415640  14.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Pentixapharm Aktie News

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Pentixapharm Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pentixapharm nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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11.08.26 Pentixapharm Kaufen BankM AG
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