EQS-AFR: PFISTERER Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pfisterer Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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PFISTERER Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 18, 2026
Address: https://www.pfisterer.com/de/investoren
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 18, 2026
Address: https://www.pfisterer.com/en/investors
11.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PFISTERER Holding SE
|Rosenstr. 44
|73650 Winterbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pfisterer.com
|LEI Code:
|529900APPYG9TGZYS639
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2432898 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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