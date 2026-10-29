EQS-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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ProCredit Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/
29.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|LEI Code:
|529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424668 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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