EQS-AFR: R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: R. Stahl AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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R. Stahl AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://r-stahl.com/de/global/unternehmen/investor-relations/ir-news-und-ad-hoc-mitteilungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-ad-hoc-news/financial-reports/
18.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R. Stahl AG
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.r-stahl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2349314 18.06.2026 CET/CEST
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