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EQS-AFR: R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.06.26 16:58 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: R. Stahl AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.06.2026 / 16:58 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R. Stahl AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://r-stahl.com/de/global/unternehmen/investor-relations/ir-news-und-ad-hoc-mitteilungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-ad-hoc-news/financial-reports/

18.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.r-stahl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2349314  18.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu R. Stahl AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu R. Stahl AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
26.09.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
31.08.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
09.08.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
14.05.2012R STAHL kaufenBÖRSE am Sonntag
23.04.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.09.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
31.08.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
09.08.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
14.05.2012R STAHL kaufenBÖRSE am Sonntag
23.04.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.01.2012R STAHL neutralHSBC
25.02.2010R.STAHL haltenBankhaus Lampe KG
25.11.2009R.STAHL haltenBankhaus Lampe KG
05.06.2009R. STAHL noch kein EinstiegNebenwerte Journal
11.07.2008R.STAHL Stopp bei 28 Euro beachtenFocus Money
DatumRatingAnalyst
20.05.2009R. STAHL verkaufenBankhaus Lampe KG

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