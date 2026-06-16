EQS-AFR: R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: R. Stahl AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

R. Stahl AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



18.06.2026 / 16:58 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026

Address:

R. Stahl AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 31, 2026Address: https://r-stahl.com/de/global/unternehmen/investor-relations/ir-news-und-ad-hoc-mitteilungen/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 31, 2026Address: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-ad-hoc-news/financial-reports/

18.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News