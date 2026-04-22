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EQS-AFR: Readcrest Capital AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.26 18:30 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Readcrest Capital AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Readcrest Capital AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Readcrest Capital AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.readcrest.com/de/investor-relations?nachrichten_art=finanzberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 21, 2026
Address: https://www.readcrest.com/de/investor-relations?nachrichten_art=finanzberichte

23.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Readcrest Capital AG
Schopenstehl 22
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.readcrest.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304632  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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